John Stamos Noticed Something 'Odd' During Last Night Out With Bob Saget

John Stamos last saw his co-star Bob Saget just one month before the comedian’s untimely death and noticed something “odd” during their time together.

In a candid interview with The New York Times, Stamos said his fellow “Full House” cast member, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, was finally “at peace.” Saget’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

“Bob was always worried about everyone else, but he talked about death a lot,” Stamos told the Times. “His wife, Kelly Rizzo, said she had a premonition. I didn’t see it. The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away.”

Saget, he said, “didn’t look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob.”

“He was at peace somehow,” Stamos explained. “And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we were saying. I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see. And it was the last time I saw him.”

Saget, 65, was found dead in Orlando after performing a stand-up show in Jacksonville on a nationwide tour. Saget tweeted hours before he died, writing that he was “happily addicted again” to his job.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

As news of Saget’s death spread, tributes poured in from friends, family and fellow celebrities.

Stamos said that he was “gutted” following his longtime friend’s death.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” he tweeted at the time. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Saget is survived by his Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

