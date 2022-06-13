John Stamos Calls Out Tonys For Excluding Bob Saget From In Memoriam Tribute

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9 due to an apparent head trauma following a stand-up show in Jacksonville the night before. He was 65.

Since his death, Stamos and his fellow “Full House” co-stars have kept his legacy alive. Many of them paid their respects to the comedian in Netflix’s recent special “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute.”

“I’ve been saying that I’m not ready to say goodbye to him,” Stamos said in the special, which was filmed just weeks after Saget’s death. “It just doesn’t seem real to me ... I see him out there, still doing what he does best: I see him on that stage, killing it, another two-hour set.”

“He gets a standing ovation, brings out his guitar, does one of his funny songs… gets an encore, another encore, another encore ... All of us would really like another encore from Bob tonight,” Stamos continued.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, also appeared in the special, alongside a slew of iconic comedians, including Jim Carrey, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, and stars John Mayer, Darren Criss and Seth Green.