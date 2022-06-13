John Stamos Calls Out Tonys For Excluding Bob Saget From In Memoriam Tribute

John Stamos was “disappointed” to find out that his friend Bob Saget was omitted from the “in memoriam” segment at the Tony Awards on Sunday.
The “Full House” star was indeed missing from the tribute at the 75th annual ceremony, which remembered a slew of late stars, including Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Stephen Sondheim and Joan Didion.
Stamos apparently caught wind of the omission before the Tonys began, publicly calling on the awards show to “do the right thing” earlier in the afternoon.
“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight,” he tweeted, adding that Saget “was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God.”
“Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” Stamos wrote.
Stamos then encouraged his followers to “make some noise” about the oversight, before sending support to hosts Ariana DeBose, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss, as well as the nominees.
While Saget was best known for his onscreen performances and stand-up comedy career, he made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” in 2007. Eight years later, he returned to the stage once again in “Hand To God” during the final two months of the show’s run.
Representatives for the Tony Awards have yet to respond to Stamos’ request.
Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9 due to an apparent head trauma following a stand-up show in Jacksonville the night before. He was 65.
Since his death, Stamos and his fellow “Full House” co-stars have kept his legacy alive. Many of them paid their respects to the comedian in Netflix’s recent special “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute.”
“I’ve been saying that I’m not ready to say goodbye to him,” Stamos said in the special, which was filmed just weeks after Saget’s death. “It just doesn’t seem real to me ... I see him out there, still doing what he does best: I see him on that stage, killing it, another two-hour set.”
“He gets a standing ovation, brings out his guitar, does one of his funny songs… gets an encore, another encore, another encore ... All of us would really like another encore from Bob tonight,” Stamos continued.
Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, also appeared in the special, alongside a slew of iconic comedians, including Jim Carrey, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, and stars John Mayer, Darren Criss and Seth Green.
Over the weekend, Rizzo accepted the Impact Award at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saget’s behalf. Stamos appear at the ceremony to present the posthumous honor, celebrating on stage how Saget was successful in “every medium of media.”
“A lot of colleagues ... were charmed by his humor, his intelligence, and his open expression of love for family, friends, and his fans. Known as a comedian’s comedian, he was both a family funny guy, and an aristocrat of dirty jokes,” Stamos said in his speech. “The outpouring tributes from the filthiest comments to grandmothers in the Midwest showed just the range of audience that he had adoring him.”
He added, “Fortunately, his legacy lives in my life. The guy taught me how to love deeply, fully allowed me to find such joy and such gratitude in my marriage and my father.”