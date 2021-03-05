John Stamos' Throwback Note To Elizabeth Olsen On 'WandaVision' Finale Is So Sweet

John Stamos shared a heartfelt throwback photo dedicated to Elizabeth Olsen in honor of the “WandaVision” finale airing on Friday and it’s too cute.

The “Full House” star posted a snapshot straight from the 1990s on his Instagram for the star of the Disney+ show.

“One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!” wrote Stamos in the caption of a smiling photograph of himself and a very little Olsen. “They grow up so fast ... Wanda had a vision we’d both be on @disneyplus Check out #BigShot coming in April and @wandavision Tonight!”

Fans of “Full House” remember that Olsen’s elder sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, portrayed Michelle Tanner, a niece of Stamos’ character on the show. While Olsen herself wasn’t a regular on the show, she did make an appearance in a 1995 episode and was apparently seen on set quite a bit.

Olsen has explained how those visits impacted her time on the “WandaVision,” telling Entertainment Weekly last year that filming with an audience “was insanity” and that “there was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on ‘Full House’].”