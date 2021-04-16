John Stamos Is Asked If Any Woman Ever Turned Him Down

Longtime TV heartthrob John Stamos was asked by talk show host Andy Cohen Thursday, “Have you ever been turned down for a date?” (Watch the video below.)

For many of us faced with the same question, the answer would be an obvious yes many times over. But the “Full House” alum was dubbed the “Sexiest Zaddy” in 2020 by People readers, so, you know.

Anyway, Cohen queried and Stamos answered:

“Andy Cohen, yes I have. One of my friends told me this recently that he said to my dad, ‘Wow, Johnny could get anybody,’ and my dad said, ‘Nah, not anybody.’”

Stamos did not elaborate and Cohen moved on.

Stamos, now 57 and starring on the Disney+ basketball series “Big Shot,” married for the second time in 2018 to actor Caitlin McHugh and the two welcomed a son, Billy, a short time later.

His dating life is presumably on hold for now.

A previous version of this story incorrectly said Stamos was voted People’s Sexiest Man Alive, which he richly deserved but does not appear to be the case.