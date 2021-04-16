John Stamos Reveals How He Felt When Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen Didn't Do 'Fuller House'

It turns out John Stamos was pretty “disappointed” about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen not reprising their joint role as Michelle Tanner on “Fuller House,” Netflix’s follow-up series to “Full House.”

When Stamos and his “Big Shot” co-star Yvette Nicole Brown sat down with Andy Cohen for a virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” a pair of sisters called in to ask about a few things.

The women asked Stamos, 57, how emotional it was for him to film the “Fuller House” series finale, which aired last year. They also asked whether he was “surprised” that the Olsens never even made a cameo on the show.

Stamos said the finale for “Full House” was “emotional,” emphasizing that “when we did the original series, we got canceled, and we knew like a week before, and we were just doing a regular last show. We never really did the final show. So, it was pretty emotional.”

He divulged that his last day on set for “Fuller House” was full of its own tumult, since he had to “do all this crying” for his “Fuller House” scenes and then “scream and yell” while filming scenes for “Big Shot” on Disney+.

Cohen then pressed Stamos on the Olsen twins, asking: “Were you surprised that the Olsens never made an appearance on the show, or you knew when they said ‘We’re not doing it’ that they weren’t doing it?”

Stamos said that he and the rest of the cast were “disappointed, but we understood.”

“I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards.’ That’s like winning two or three Oscars,” he explained. “If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not.’”

Producers reportedly attempted to get the Olsens on board for the show’s first Netflix season in 2016. Producer Bob Boyett told People at the time that Ashley had told him: “I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don’t feel comfortable acting.”

“Mary-Kate said, ‘It would have to be me because Ash doesn’t want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us,’” Boyett said.