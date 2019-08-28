John Stamos On Lori Loughlin: 'Punishment Is Not Equal' To Alleged Crime

The decades behind bars that “Full House” costar Lori Loughlin could serve is too much for John Stamos.

“Whatever happened … I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime,” he told GQ in a profile interview posted Wednesday.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly face up to 40 years in prison for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal, although a maximum sentence would be unlikely in the event of a conviction.

They are accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as crew athletes. The two have pleaded not guilty to charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering. They appeared Tuesday in court, where a judge allowed them to continue to be represented by the same law firm.

“Honestly I can’t figure it out,” Stamos said of Loughlin’s predicament in the college admissions scandal. “It doesn’t make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can’t process it still.”

Loughlin, 55, lost gigs on “Fuller House,” where she and Stamos reprised their roles as Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse, and on the Hallmark Channel.

Stamos, 56, previously called her legal woes “a difficult situation for everyone.”

Shortly after the federal sting went public, exposing Loughlin, actor Felicity Huffman and other prominent people, Stamos shared a video of his then 11-month-old son Billy laughing. “For those of us who just need a good smile right now. xo,” he wrote.