John Stamos admits it’s been a big challenge for cast and crew to figure out how “Fuller House,” the Netflix reboot of “Full House,” is going to deal with Lori Loughlin’s legal troubles.

The actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to a college admissions consultant to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

The two have pleaded not guilty to federal charges, and Loughlin is not expected to participate in the fifth and final season of “Fuller House.”

However, Stamos told Entertainment Tonight that he’s still trying to figure out how her absence will be addressed.

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” he said. “I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

No release date for the show’s final season has been announced, but Stamos said it will be split into two parts with nine episodes each.

You can see more in the video below: