John Stamos Reveals Why He Was ‘Angry’ That Olsen Twins Didn't Return For ‘Fuller House’

John Stamos confessed why he was fuming after Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen decided not to reprise their roles for “Fuller House.”

While appearing on a recent episode of the “And That’s What You Really Missed” podcast, the “Full House” actor opened up about his “angry” reaction after the twins didn’t want to reunite with their former co-stars for Netflix’s reboot of the beloved ’90s sitcom.

“The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob [Saget’s death], well ... Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great,” Stamos said.

The “You” star continued, “You hear rumors, ‘Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever.’” He then revealed how he reconnected with the childhood actors after his co-star Bob Saget died.

Saget, 65, died from head trauma in January 2022. He played Danny Tanner on “Full House,” which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995.

More than 20 years later, Saget reprised his role as the widowed father of three girls in the sequel for five seasons, in which all the original stars returned aside from the Olsen twins.

The "Full House" cast: Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate/Ashley Olsen, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron and John Stamos. ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

“When I did ‘Fuller House,’ they didn’t wanna come back. And I was angry for a minute,” Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis, the uncle of Mary-Kate and Ashley’s character Michelle Tanner, shared. “And that got out.”

Calling Saget “instrumental” in keeping the cast connected after the original series wrapped up, Stamos said the comedian’s death led to the restoration of his relationship with the Olsens after they met up and spoke candidly about the show.

“But they were, like, ‘We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.’ They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close,” the leading man recalled.

Last month, Stamos got real about another strained moment among the trio back in the earlier days of filming ABC’s “Full House,” admitting he had the twins briefly fired for crying too much on set when they were just 11 months old.

“I said, ‘This is not gonna work, guys,’ and I screamed it 10 times. I said, ’Get rid of them, I can’t work like this,” the 59-year-old said on the “Good Guys” podcast.

Stamos’ demand led the Olsen twins to get temporarily replaced by “two redheaded kids,” who the former soap opera star slammed as being “terrible.”