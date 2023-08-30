John Stamos Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Naked Shower Snap

LOADING ERROR LOADING

John Stamos wore his birthday suit to mark his 60th birthday.

The “Full House” star last week shared a tasteful nude photo of himself in an outdoor shower, captioned: “The other side of 60.”

Stamos actually celebrated the big day on Aug. 19, nearly 36 years after he made his debut as Uncle Jesse on the classic sitcom.

“Have Mercy!” one fan wrote, quoting one of Jesse’s catchphrases.

“Just 60 and you’re still my biggest crush of all time,” commented another.

“Greeks are like wine, they get better with age!” toasted yet another.

There’s something about birthdays that makes celebrities want to get naked and go public with it.

Stamos, who also appeared in 17 episodes of “Fuller House,” got a touching shoutout for the milestone and a book plug from his wife and shower-shot photographer Caitlin McHugh Stamos:

“Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments. I’m excited that he’s sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October. If You Would Have Told Me is available for pre-sale ☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!”

