Yankees Announcer John Sterling Colossally Flubs Call — And His Correction Is Priceless

"He must close his eyes mid play and just share what he’s imagining," one critic wrote on Twitter.
Longtime New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling calls them as he sees them ― and that’s not always a good thing.

He went viral for his hilariously wrong description of a Giancarlo Stanton fly ball on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Check it out below.)

As Stanton connected, the radio play-by-play veteran launched his signature home run riff:

“That ball is high, it is far, it is gone!” he exclaimed. A few beats later, after realizing that Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia recorded the out on the warning track, Sterling added: “But caught.”

“It is gone!”

“But caught.”

Classic.

“Boy I thought that was gone,” Sterling followed.

Fans and critics on Twitter took their swings at Sterling.

The Yankees lost 6-4, stung by three home runs hit by the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

