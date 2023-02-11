Toronto Mayor John Tory Resigns After Admitting To Relationship With Staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory resigned after admitting to having a monthslong relationship with a member of his office staff.

His resignation was announced at a press conference on Friday.

In a letter obtained by The Star on Friday, Tory’s lawyer Peter A. Downward confirmed that the mayor had had a relationship with a staff member during the coronavirus pandemic but that it “ended by mutual consent earlier this year.”

Advertisement

During the press conference, Tory apologized for allowing the relationship with the staff member to develop, adding that it was “a serious error in judgment.”

He added that the affair occurred around the time that he and his wife of over 40 years were enduring lengthy periods apart as he attended to official responsibilities during the pandemic.

“As a result, I’ve decided that I will step down as mayor so that I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family,” he said.

Tory said he will work with the city manager, city clerk and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure a smooth transition.

Advertisement

Tory has been Toronto’s mayor since 2014 and previously served as the leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party.

He gained strong support over the years, which got him reelected for a second term in 2018 and a third in October’s municipal election. During his campaign, he made promises that resonated with voters, including vowing to fix the housing crisis caused by rising prices and mortgage rates.