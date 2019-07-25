John Travolta Plays A Creepy Celebrity Stalker In 'The Fanatic' Trailer

John Travolta , who has met a few starstruck followers in his time, turns the tables on the celebrity-obsessed masses for his latest film.

In a trailer for “The Fanatic” posted recently, the “Pulp Fiction” star plays a man called Moose, who is stalking movie star Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). With the help of a paparazzo pal who knows how to locate the homes of the rich and famous, Moose’s obsession with Hunter goes haywire.