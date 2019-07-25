John Travolta Plays A Creepy Celebrity Stalker In 'The Fanatic' Trailer

John Travolta, who has met a few starstruck followers in his time, turns the tables on the celebrity-obsessed masses for his latest film.
But it’s only fiction.
In a trailer for “The Fanatic” posted recently, the “Pulp Fiction” star plays a man called Moose, who is stalking movie star Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). With the help of a paparazzo pal who knows how to locate the homes of the rich and famous, Moose’s obsession with Hunter goes haywire.
The film, directed by Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit, opens in theaters Aug. 30.
Watch the preview above.
