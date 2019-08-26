Looks Like John Travolta Mistook 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star For Taylor Swift At VMAs

It sure seemed like John Travolta mistook “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when he was responsible for handing over the award for Video of the Year at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Travolta was inexplicably asked to present the award Monday for Video of the Year alongside Queen Latifah. After Swift was announced as the winner and made her way to the stage with an entourage of friends and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars, a clearly puzzled Travolta attempted to hand the award to Jolie.

Jolie simply laughed, and the resulting video footage was... incredibly awkward.

Jolie later retweeted a video of the moment and shared a video of herself and Swift after they left the stage:

Aaaahhh the most magical night EVER! So proud of my queen @taylorswift13 for snatching Videos for Good & Video Of The Year at the @vmas tonight👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QLGvQixHAZ — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) August 27, 2019

It’s not clear whether Travolta was joking or genuinely didn’t recognize that Jolie wasn’t Swift. Either way, the perceived flub was a delight to fans on social media who have been waiting for the star to give us another “Adele Dazeem”-type moment.

Here’s the hilarity that Twitter wrought from the whole thing:

