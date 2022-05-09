John Travolta's Mother's Day Video To Kelly Preston Is A 4-Minute Kick To The Heart

John Travolta went all-out to honor his late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day, sharing a 4-minute, 30-second video packed with photos. (Watch it below.)

Set to Barbra Streisand’s rendition of “That Face,” the montage of Travolta and Preston with their children — Ella, Benjamin and late son Jett — is heartbreaking.

Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years; Preston, who had breast cancer, died in July 2020.

Last year, for the first Mother’s Day without Preston, the “Pulp Fiction” and “Saturday Night Fever” star posted a short and sweet tribute with two photos.

But this year he flooded Instagram with sweet memories.

He closes the video: “With all my love, Johnny.”