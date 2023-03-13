John Travolta Makes ‘Grease’ Reference In Moving Nod To Olivia Newton-John At Oscars

John Travolta vowed to be “hopelessly devoted to” late actors for their contributions to Hollywood in an emotional nod to late “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John at the Oscars on Sunday.

Travolta, who starred alongside Newton-John in the hit 1978 film, honored the Grammy-winning singer and actor ahead of the Academy Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment set to a tune sung by Lenny Kravitz.

“They’ve touched our hearts, they made us smile and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” Travolta said as he held back tears during a reference to Newton-John, who died last year following a long bout with breast cancer.

John Travolta introduces this year’s “In Memoriam” segment: “They’ve touched our hearts. They made us smile and became dear friends who we will always remain ‘hopelessly devoted to.’”#Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/WIrxh3WulW pic.twitter.com/eqTkcR9MU6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2023

Kravitz’s touching performance of his 2004 song came to a close with one audience member shouting “thank you, Lenny” from the crowd.

