John Travolta Makes ‘Grease’ Reference In Moving Nod To Olivia Newton-John At Oscars

Travolta pulled a line from his late co-star's popular "Grease" song before the Academy Awards' "In Memoriam" segment on Sunday.
Ben Blanchet

John Travolta vowed to be “hopelessly devoted to” late actors for their contributions to Hollywood in an emotional nod to late “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John at the Oscars on Sunday.

Travolta, who starred alongside Newton-John in the hit 1978 film, honored the Grammy-winning singer and actor ahead of the Academy Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment set to a tune sung by Lenny Kravitz.

“They’ve touched our hearts, they made us smile and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” Travolta said as he held back tears during a reference to Newton-John, who died last year following a long bout with breast cancer.

The moment introduced Kravitz’s performance of “Calling All Angels” and the “In Memoriam” video, which, Variety noted, failed to include late actors Anne Heche, Charlbi Dean and Paul Sorvino (although the actors were honored on the Oscars website).

Kravitz’s touching performance of his 2004 song came to a close with one audience member shouting “thank you, Lenny” from the crowd.

You can watch his performance in the clip below.

