Firefighter Placed On Leave For Allegedly Walking Naked Into 7-11

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A firefighter who police say walked naked into a Rhode Island convenience store on a dare has been placed on leave.

Police responded to a 7-Eleven in Middletown the afternoon of April 3 for a report of a naked customer. The owner said the man with a “smile on his face” purchased a soda and left in a car.

The car, with two fully clothed occupants, was pulled over. The 29-year-old passenger said she “dared” her boyfriend to go into the store nude because he said it was legal in Rhode Island.

Police say 60-year-old John Walsh, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, was charged with disorderly conduct. His phone rang busy Thursday.