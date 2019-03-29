A former major league pitcher has been indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

John Wetteland, 52, is accused of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, according to USA Today.

Authorities said Wetteland forced a young relative to perform a sex act on him starting in 2004 when the child was four.

Wetteland’s accuser said the assaults happened twice more during a two-year period.

Police first arrested Wetteland on suspicion of child sexual abuse in January after the Bartonville Police Department received information from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“Based on the initial investigation an arrest warrant was obtained,” Bartonville Police Chief Bobby Dowell said in a statement.

Wetteland was later released on $25,000 bail.

In 1996, Wetteland was chosen Most Valuable Player of the World Series after he posted four saves and helped the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves., according to the Associated Press.

In a 12-season career that included stints with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Montreal Expos, Wetteland was a three-time All-Star.

His all-time win total is a 48-45 record with a 2.93 ERA and he ranks 15th on the all-time list with 330 saves.