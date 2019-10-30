John Witherspoon Tributes Pour In After 'Friday' Actor's Death At 77

Show business colleagues and fans fondly remembered actor-comedian John Witherspoon after his death on Tuesday at age 77.
Witherspoon played Ice Cube’s grouchy dog-catcher dad in the “Friday” movies. He also was John “Pops” Williams on “The Wayan Bros.” TV show, prompting the “RIP Pops” hashtag to spike on Twitter overnight.
Witherspoon had credits too long to list. But stars like Oscar winner Regina King, Marlon Wayans and, of course, Ice Cube beautifully summed up his work and impact in their Twitter tributes.
