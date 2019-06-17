'The Challenge' Star Johnny Bananas Reportedly Pulled A Kanye At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio reportedly went on stage to accept an award he didn’t win during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, according to People.

The reality star’s show, “The Challenge,” had been nominated for the “Reality Royalty” award and lost to “Love & Hip Hop.” Despite the loss, Devenanzio allegedly pulled a full Kanye West during the show that was taped on Saturday. The moment was seemingly cut from the show that aired on Monday.

“We finally won! After all these years, it’s about time MTV finally gives ‘The Challenge’ the recognition it deserves. All the other shows that got nominated are essentially paying rent in the genre we created,” he reportedly said during his non-acceptance speech.

The 36-year-old teased a “controversy” on his Instagram page earlier on Monday, just before the show aired.

Bananas’ reported antics echoed the infamous moment from the 2009 MTV Movie Awards when West ran on stage to interrupt Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video for “You Belong with Me.” West insisted that Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” was the best video of all time, leaving Swift visibly uncomfortable on stage.