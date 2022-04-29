Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Doorman Drives And Vapes In Video Testimony

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are both celebrities, but their former doorman turned out to be the star Wednesday at the defamation trial going on in Fairfax, Virginia.

The court heard from Alejandro Romero, who was a doorman at the Los Angeles apartment building where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard once lived.

Romero’s testimony came during presentation of a videotaped deposition that was filmed when he was driving and vaping, according to Page Six.

The whole exchange was so bizarre that Judge Penney Azcarate had to admit, “I’ve seen a lot of things, but I’ve never seen that.”

Romero’s deposition concerned a domestic disturbance incident involving the couple on May 21, 2016, but he told the lawyers interrogating him that he was “so stressed out” and didn’t “want to deal with this anymore.”

“I’m tired ... I don’t want to deal with this court case ... everybody’s got problems and I don’t want to deal with this no more,” he said at one point, according to People.com.

Romero told the attorneys that he couldn’t recall “seeing any marks or bruises” on Heard’s face in the days after the incident but added, “I would’ve seen that and I would remember because that’s something that you would see.”

Romero, who was vaping throughout the deposition, admitted he couldn’t remember if he saw Heard on a particular date and got laughs when he explained, “I don’t remember. I don’t even remember what I got for breakfast.”

Although Romero admitted not having many encounters with Depp, he said the actor wasn’t abusive or violent on those occasions.

Another time, he said, he remembered Heard asking him to investigate if there was an intruder after a dog scratched at their front door.

“What? Four inches off the ground? The dog was scratching,” he said. “In my head, you think someone is trying to get into your unit with scratches four inches above the floor?”

“They were terrified. … They asked me to go inside the unit and inspect each room individually. It’s part of my job, so I did it,” Romero said, while many in the courtroom laughed.