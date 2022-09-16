Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial Quietly Adapted Into Movie Premiering This Month

Tubi's chief content officer Adam Lewinson said the film was rushed "to capture a timely take." JIM WATSON via Getty Images

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial refuses to go quietly into the night — and is now a movie.

“Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial” will premiere on the Tubi streaming service on Sept. 30 and was quietly rushed into production, according to Deadline. The film stars “American Horror Story” star Megan Davis as Heard and “Days of Our Lives” actor Mark Hapka as Depp.

“With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer,” Tubi’s chief content officer told Deadline.

The source material certainly captivated millions and set a new viewership record for Court TV when the verdict was read on June 1, according to PR Newswire. Depp had accused Heard of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and was awarded more than $10 million in damages.

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez will be portrayed by Melissa Marty of "Station 19" fame.

Jurors also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages and found that Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman had defamed her by claiming that an alleged fight between the couple was a “hoax,” according to Vulture. Depp’s lawyers filed a notice to appeal that ruling in July.

Lewinson told Deadline that the movie adaptation “has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason” and will chronicle not only the trial but the couple’s relationship. Sara Lohman of “Secrets in the Woods” fame directed the film, and “Daily Show” writer Guy Nicolucci wrote the script.

Melissa Marty will portray Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, who aggressively sparred with Heard during cross-examination. “Law & Order: True Crime” actor Mary Craig, meanwhile, will play Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.