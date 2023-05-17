Johnny Depp got a collective pat on the back at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, nearly a year after his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. (Watch the video below.)

The actor received a seven-minute standing ovation after the premiere of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry,” in which Depp plays Louis XV, Variety reported.

Depp teared up and applauded back to the opening-night audience in a clip shared by the show business outlet.

The film is Depp’s first prominent movie since his bitter legal struggle with Heard that centered on claims of abuse from both parties. Depp was awarded $10 million in a defamation suit against Heard in June, and Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. The two later settled for less.

Depp got an enthusiastic reception outside the Palais des Festivals as well. He signed autographs and took photos with fans, some carrying signs that read “Congrats, Johnny” and “We are sorry,” Reuters reported.

The burst of goodwill apparently has yet to translate into Hollywood work for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, who was asked to resign in 2020 from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise as Grindelwald. That happened after he lost a libel lawsuit over a Sun story headlined, “How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film after assault claim?”

Depp has no major studio work on the horizon, according to IMDB.

A protest called #CannesYouNot previously emerged online to raise objections to Depp’s presence at Cannes.