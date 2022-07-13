Johnny Depp Settles Lawsuit With Crew Member Who Said Actor Punched Him

Johnny Depp’s latest legal entanglement will not be available for streaming.

“The Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s legal team reached a settlement with a “City of Lies” crew member who alleged the actor punched him twice on set in 2017, according to court documents obtained by E! News and People.

Depp was scheduled to make an encore court appearance in Los Angeles on July 25 — less than two months after a jury decided in his favor in a highly televised defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, Variety reported.

Advertisement

But Depp and Gregg “Rocky” Brooks — who worked as a location manager on “City of Lies” — reached a settlement before they were scheduled to go to a civil trial.

Judge Holly J. Fujie agreed to put off the impending trial until Jan. 5, 2023. The suit is expected to be dismissed once the settlement is completed.

Johnny Depp takes a break to wave to fans during his defamation case against Amber Heard in May. Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

Brooks alleged in his lawsuit, which was filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2018, that Depp took over directing a scene in the film and became angry with Brooks after he informed the actor that filming had to wrap for the day.

Advertisement

According to the suit, the production had a permit to shoot at the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, but the permit expired at 10 p.m. Depp wanted to go later to get a longer version of a scene, but shortly before 11 p.m., Brooks knew he had to shut down filming.

Brooks first informed the director, Brad Furman, who responded: “Why don’t you tell that to Johnny Depp?”

The suit says that Brooks then tried to get a police officer to accompany him while he broke the news to Depp, but the actor allegedly accosted him before he could, yelling: “Who the fuck are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!”

Depp continued to yell at Brooks and punched him twice in the lower left side of his rib cage, according to the suit. Brooks also claimed Depp smelled of alcohol.

Brooks was fired three days later, after declining to sign a release waiving his right to sue over the incident.