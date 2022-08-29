Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance As Moon Person At MTV VMAs

Actor Johnny Depp made his first on-camera appearance in months at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The actor, who was awarded more $10 million in damages in a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard in June, made a cameo as the ceremony’s signature Moon Person award (formerly known as a Moonman). Depp has won five MTV Movie Awards over the years.

Depp’s face appeared virtually inside of an astronaut that floated down from the Prudential Center’s ceiling on multiple occasions.

“And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp said during his first appearance of the night.

Depp continued to pop up throughout the ceremony, remarking, “Let’s get back to the music, shall we?” after an intermission during the show.

TMZ and The New York Post first reported Depp’s possible appearance at the awards ceremony.

You can watch clips of Depp’s appearances below.

#VMAs said “how do we keep them engaged?”



✋ “I know, sprinkle snippets of Johnny Depp throughout” pic.twitter.com/NkfwuotIbs — Farra Lomasney (@herbanflo) August 29, 2022

Depp also shared a video on Instagram showing his head virtually imposed into the astronaut suit.

Depp joked with viewers that he’s “available” to be booked at events including birthday parties and wakes.

Depp’s appearance occurred after a multimillion-dollar case against Heard centered on a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic violence, a statement that Depp argued was defamatory to him.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that Johnny Depp has five Video Music Award wins. He has won five MTV Movie Awards.