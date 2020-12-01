“Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki and girlfriend Alaina Meyer have split, People reported on Monday.

Though the two have ended their romance, they will continue co-parenting their year-old son, the magazine reported, citing a source.

The pair began a romance in 2018 and Galecki announced the birth of their son Avery in December 2019.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from a Galecki rep for comment.

The two had not appeared on each other’s social media accounts since a “Happy Easter” post in April, Us Weekly noted.

On the day of People’s breakup report, Galecki wished former “Big Bang Theory” co-star and “fake wife” Kaley Cuoco a happy birthday on Instagram. (The two dated for real in the early days of the show.)

Meyer, meanwhile, posted an Instagram stories video of her driving down a road with the song “Jump Into The Fire” playing. One of the lyrics of the Harry Nilsson-written tune is “We can make each other happy.”

Last week, Meyer, 23, posted a photo of her and son Avery in the bath and wished him a “happy born day” with no mention of Galecki, 45.

“This has been the gnarliest year of my life, with the highest highs and the lowest lows,” Meyer wrote. “Watching this little one come into himself is the best gift. I am so grateful for his health and our journey together.”