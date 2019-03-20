“I think that’s disgraceful,” Trump said ahead of a joint press conference at the White House with far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. “Plus, there are other things. I was never a fan of John McCain and never will be.”

Trump and McCain had several public spats over the last few years. Trump in 2015 infamously mocked McCain’s five-year internment as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, saying that because he was “captured” he wasn’t “a war hero.”

Trump avoided military service as a young man during the Vietnam War era. When he was draft-eligible, he received deferments because a doctor diagnosed him with bone spurs in his feet.