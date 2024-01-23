Smiths Guitarist Sharply Shuts Down Trump Playing Band's Songs At Rallies

Johnny Marr, guitarist for the classic 1980s British band The Smiths, wasn’t very happy with Donald Trump on Tuesday.
After Marr discovered that the band’s song, “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want,” has been played at Trump rallies, he took to X, formerly Twitter, to declare that wasn’t what he wanted.
The guitarist made the discovery after a post by ABC News’ Soo Rin Kim noted that the 80s band is played fairly often at Trump rallies.
She then included a clip from a September rally in South Dakota as proof.
Marr saw Kim’s post and wasn’t happy — at all.
“Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass,” he said on X. “Consider this shit shut right down right now.”
Marr isn’t the first musician who hasn’t wanted their music associated with the former president and current criminal defendant. R.E.M., Aerosmith, The Village People and Rihanna have also demanded Trump not play their music at rallies.
Many people on social media supported Marr, including “Spinal Tap” and “Better Call Saul” actor Michael McKean.
Others noted that playing a song called “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” at a rally for a man known for his narcissism was pretty dang hilarious.
While some thought there were more appropriate Smiths songs.