Johnny Weir Slams Jenna Ellis' Critique Of His Olympic Closing Ceremony Hair

Johnny Weir had zero time for haters of his hairdo at the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.

Weir, a former Olympian who co-hosted NBC’s closing ceremony coverage alongside Tara Lipinski on Sunday, showed up rocking a sparkly hairpiece that resembled the Olympic rings.

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for Donald Trump’s failed reelection campaign who helped push his election lies in court, responded to Weir’s look with a less-than-kind tweet: ”#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown. How appropriate and utterly embarrassing.”

She also quote-tweeted the former figure skater’s photo of himself with the caption: “Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility.”

Weir responded to her cruelty, saying the man he’s “grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself.”

“If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe,” he said. “Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate.”

The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself. If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate. 🤍 https://t.co/qhrIUV85zC — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) August 9, 2021

Many others shared praise for Weir’s blingy hairpiece. Some even lovingly compared him with the Marvel Comics character Loki:

Okay I actually tuned into the closing ceremonies for a hot minute & I’m glad I did, because seeing Johnny Weir always makes me happy pic.twitter.com/qoQVGWR5r4 — Back to Basics Bex (@BexMix_41) August 9, 2021

For the closing ceremony Johnny Weir did not let us down!!!! Yasssssssss!!! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/sy3gp4xeAJ — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 9, 2021

Our universe's Loki variant is Johnny Weir #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/ah4PwdtHSy — Chillbilly Bear (@drawing_pwr) August 9, 2021

If Johnny Weir isn't my Olympic closing ceremonies commentator I don't want it. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ANezTV7pwy — Bryan Smith (@bryrsmith) August 9, 2021

The world would be a better, easier place to live if we all had Johnny Weir’s “I’m doing what makes me happy” attitude. pic.twitter.com/CFNljiSeUV — Buffalo Blondie (@Buffalo_Blondie) August 9, 2021

Johnny Weir is definitely a Loki variant. Not sure which universe but he's a Loki pic.twitter.com/jIzEY3mKf0 — PATRICE O'ROURKE 🌊 (@Patrice_Brost1) August 9, 2021