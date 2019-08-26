Judge Rules Johnson & Johnson Bears Responsibility In Oklahoma's Opioid Crisis

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sued the drug manufacturer in 2017, alleging J&J, along with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, downplayed opioids’ addictive risks through deceptive marking campaigns.

J&J, which marketed the painkillers Duragesic and Nucynta, was “the kingpin behind this public health emergency,” Hunter said.

“At the root of this crisis was Johnson & Johnson, a company that literally created the poppy that became the source of the opioid crisis,” Oklahoma charged.

Hunter attempted to argue that J&J created a “public nuisance” in the state of Oklahoma, a statute more commonly used against the likes of loud neighbors and brothels. But Hunter employed the law to argue the drug company’s actions did “annoy, injure and endanger the comfort, repose, health and safety of others,” and “render Oklahomans insecure in life and in the use of property.”

The state resolved its claims against Purdue and Teva earlier this year, for $270 million and $85 million, respectively.

Hunter asked that J&J be ordered to pay $17.5 billion over the course of 30 years to go toward treatment, social services, law enforcement and other resources needed to continue combatting the opioid crisis.