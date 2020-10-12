Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial After Mystery Illness

Johnson & Johnson has temporarily halted its trial of a vaccine for COVID-19 after a test volunteer developed a mysterious illness.
It’s the second time in two months that a COVID-19 vaccine trial has been halted following an unexplained illness in a test subject, raising concerns about the safety of the vaccines and dampening expectations of a quick fix for the pandemic.
Researchers conducting the Johnson & Johnson trial, which includes 60,000 volunteers around the world, were told Monday to pause testing of the single-dose vaccine. The New Jersey-based corporation is one of a handful of companies in the world that has reached the final phase of testing on people.
“We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials ... due to an unexplained illness in a study participant,” according to a statement from the company. More details will be revealed after the trial participant’s condition is more thoroughly evaluated, the statement said.
“We are committed to providing transparent updates throughout the clinical development process of our vaccine candidate,” it added.
It also assured that “adverse events — illnesses, accidents, etc. — even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies.”
British drugmaker AstraZeneca last month temporarily stopped tests of its vaccine candidate after a trial participant fell ill. That trial has resumed in several countries but not the U.S. It has been considered a leading contender in the race toward an effective and safe vaccine.
AstraZeneca, which is working with Oxford University, is awaiting a decision from U.S. regulators on whether it can resume tests in America, according to Bloomberg. The clinical trial participant who became ill is from Britain.
Both cases are a wake-up call about the hurdles to developing a reliable vaccine. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the Nov. 3 election, but most experts predict one or more might be available deep into 2021.
Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that such a testing pause is “completely expected” during the development of a vaccine. Jha also called it a “reminder of how ridiculous it is to try and meet a political timeline of having a vaccine before Nov. 3.
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place