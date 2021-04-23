J&J Vaccine Gets Nod For Reapproval After Review Of ‘Extremely Rare’ Blood Clots

After a brief pause, a panel of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers has voted to recommend reapproval for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine ― albeit with a new warning about extremely rare blood clots.

Federal officials are expected to officially reapprove the vaccine in the near future.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC halted distribution of the vaccine last Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” after some recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots and low blood platelets within two weeks of their vaccination.

At a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Friday, Johnson & Johnson executives said 15 cases have been reported so far, all in women, most of whom are under the age of 50.

Of the 15, there have been three deaths, seven remain hospitalized, and five have been discharged from the hospital. That’s among a population of nearly 8 million people who have so far received the vaccine.

The rate of 1.9 cases per million people given the shot compares to an incidence of 0.1 cases per million people in the general population, according to the company’s chief medical officer, Dr. Joanne Waldstreicher.

CDC projections estimate that for every 1 million doses of the J&J vaccine given to women aged 18 to 49, 12 COVID-19 deaths and 657 hospitalizations would be prevented. Among that population, however, 13 cases of blood clots could be expected.

That rate is far lower among men in the same age range, where just two cases of blood clots could be expected per million vaccines administered, while preventing 11 COVID-19 deaths and 601 hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency approved the resumption of J&J vaccinations in Europe after a similar pause there.

“The benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh these risks, and we now have detailed information in the labeling that alerts to these risks,” EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said. “We’re confident that it can be rolled out appropriately.”