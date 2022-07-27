Candace Cameron Bure Responds After JoJo Siwa Calls Her The 'Rudest Celebrity' On TikTok

A TikTok by JoJo Siwa (left) led Candace Cameron Bure to call the star and apologize. Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure is hoping to clear the air after being shaded by JoJo Siwa.

On Tuesday, the “Fuller House” actor shared a video on Instagram in which she responded to Siwa describing her on TikTok as the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

Siwa notably didn’t mention Bure by name on TikTok Monday, but flashed a photo of the actor as the words “rudest celebrity” appeared on screen. On the flip side, she deemed Miley Cyrus and Elton John the “nicest” and “coolest” celebrities, respectfully.

In her Instagram video, Bure said she was “shocked” by the claim and reached out to Siwa ― first via a mutual friend, then through her publicist and finally on social media ― for clarification.

When Bure was able to connect with Siwa by phone, she learned the YouTube superstar’s less-than-positive assessment of her stemmed from an interaction at the premiere of “Fuller House.”

Bure said Siwa told her, “We were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.”

Although Bure said Siwa went on to acknowledge that she better understands the frenzy of a Hollywood event now, Bure nonetheless apologized to the “Dancing With the Stars” veteran.

She then proceeded to extend the apology to other fans who may have been deterred from an earlier run-in.

“I get asked for photos and autographs often and 99% of the time, it is my joy to do that,” she explained. “It is my joy to talk to people and say hi and all that. But I’m still a human being, all public people are, and sometimes you have bad days.”

Although Bure said everything was “all good on the JoJo front” after her conversation, she’s hoping to use her dust-up with Siwa as a teachable moment.

“I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage, because our words matter and our actions matter,” she added. “Whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”