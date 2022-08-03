JoJo Siwa's Mom Questions Candace Cameron Bure's 'Morals' Amid TikTok Drama

JoJo Siwa’s mom has entered the discourse surrounding her daughter deeming Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met.

On Tuesday, Jessalynn Siwa shared a short video taken during the recording of a recent episode of her “Success with Jess” podcast in which she, too, claimed Bure was dismissive of her daughter at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fuller House” in 2014.

“She just couldn’t be bothered,” Jessalynn recalled. “And you know what? Maybe she was having an emergency and her kid was crying and she was trying to get ahold of the babysitter. I do not know what was going on, but it’s funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that... it’s hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give it to you, but that was so long ago and I still remember it.”

Jessalynn didn’t specify the date in which the episode of “Success with Jess” had been recorded, noting only in her caption that it had taken place “a while back” and presumably before JoJo commented on Bure last month.

“Real, genuine kindness goes a long way,” she wrote. “It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”

Bure’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on Jessalynn’s remarks.

JoJo Siwa first made her claim about Bure in a video posted to TikTok on July 24. Though she didn’t mention Bure by name, she flashed a photo of the “Fuller House” star as the words “rudest celebrity” appeared on the screen.

As of Wednesday, the video had received more than 24 million views.

The day after JoJo’s TikTok video appeared, Bure attempted to clear the air in a lengthy Instagram video. Noting she’d been “shocked” by the claim, the actor said everything was “all good on the JoJo front” after she’d reached out to the “Dancing With the Stars” veteran by phone and apologized.

From left: JoJo Siwa, Jessalynn Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure. Getty Images

“I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage, because our words matter and our actions matter,” Bure explained in the video. “Whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”

Days after her TikTok video, JoJo spoke to New York Post’s Page Six in which she described the initial 2014 interaction as a “rough experience,” but noted “that doesn’t mean [Bure is] the worst human ever.”

Though JoJo and Bure had seemingly moved on, Bure’s daughter Natasha also chimed in on social media last week.