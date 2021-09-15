JoJo Siwa Slams Nickelodeon For Treating Her As A Brand: 'Does This Seem Fair?'

JoJo Siwa is frustrated with Nickelodeon and isn’t afraid to air her grievances publicly.

She tweeted on Tuesday about her issues with the network and its affiliation with her upcoming tour. “JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour” has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic is now scheduled to begin Jan. 13, 2022.

The tour will include music from her 2018 EP, “D.R.E.A.M. The Music,” and her 2019 EP, “Celebrate.” But Siwa had hoped to also perform some of her newer songs, which she says Nickelodeon won’t allow.

“I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???” she wrote.

“There is no reason that this music should not be included,” she added. “Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”

Nickelodeon has not responded publicly to Siwa’s complaints, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Siwa, who has been signed with Nickelodeon since 2017, has appeared in films including “Blurt!” and the TV show “Lip Sync Battle Shorties.” She has also appeared on “The Masked Singer” and in the video game “Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix.”