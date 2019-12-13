As the 2020 presidential election heats up in the universe of comics, a not-so-savory character has joined Donald Trump’s campaign: the Joker.

DC Comics’ brand new “Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child” has both the Joker and supervillain Darkseid working to elect a man referred to as the Governor, who has the face of President Trump.

Trump isn’t named in the comic, but his image appears on a number of pages — and the comic character’s speaking style mimics the president’s (“You’re gonna love it! I’m talking streets so safe you can let your kids go play and not even think about ’em!”). The Joker’s American flag jacket also sports the same infamous message that appeared on Melania’s coat last year: “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?”

If 'Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child' was seen as a controversial comic ahead of its release, then the actual comic itself is only likely to amplify that impression https://t.co/VMn7En2dnX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 11, 2019

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg makes a cameo appearance among a group of protesters.

Climate Crisis Activist Greta Thunberg Appears in DC Comics and Frank Miller’s Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child https://t.co/AZCNLktFOe pic.twitter.com/iAXUL5SGs6 — Bounding Into Comics (@BoundingComics) December 12, 2019

The comic, created by Frank Miller and drawn by Rafael Grampá, presents a new generation of characters — the children of Superman, Wonder Woman and Batwoman — as they battle to thwart the dark duo’s scheme backing Trump, who turns out to be a puppet of the Joker.

In the tale, Darkseid has recruited the Joker as an “agent of chaos” to promote Trump’s election with the goal of destroying humanity’s faith in itself so people can be more easily conquered by the forces of evil.

El nuevo cómic de Dark Knight Returns de Frank Miller y Rafael Gramp protesta contra la reelección de Trump https://t.co/zqatup09wm pic.twitter.com/XJ9UwLoF7b — Mouse (@mouse_cl) December 11, 2019

One review dinged the new comic for dodging any real political commentary. Instead, Trump and his “villainous co-conspirators” present little more than a “vague sort of evil.”

DC Comics pulled an early promo for the comic that showed Batwoman about to throw a Molotov cocktail — though the Trump portion of the comic plot was not revealed at that time. Some media reported that the social media scene was removed after Chinese officials complained that it appeared to express support for Hong Kong protesters.

The Future Is Young. pic.twitter.com/5BjcoCU6LH — Rafael Grampá (@Rafael_Grampa) November 27, 2019

Earlier this week, the real Trump appeared in an actual campaign ad as Avengers supervillain Thanos. Character creator Jim Starlin on Tuesday ripped the campaign for comparing the president to the Marvel bad guy.

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous dang fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer. How sick is that?” Starlin, who created the character in 1973, said in an Instagram post.