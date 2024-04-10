Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn spark romance in an asylum and take their act on the road in the “Joker: Folie à Deux” trailer that dropped Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)
Of course the twisted couple leaves mayhem in their wake as they waltz to the tune of “What The World Needs Now Is Love.”
“I haven’t done anything in my life like you have,” Harley Quinn tells Joker, aka Arthur Fleck, the psychotic comic who became Batman’s nemesis.
Phoenix won an Oscar for his 2019 portrayal in “Joker” and this time his clown prince of maniacs wants the world to know he’s got a partner in crime.
“I’ll tell you what’s changed,” he said. “I’m not alone anymore.”
His professional life gets an upgrade as well with Gaga. We see that the “Joker & Harley” show has become a thing with elaborate sets.
The 13-time Grammy winner turns her poker face to joker face in a sequel that takes on a creepy musical vibe.
In the last scene of the preview, Harley Quinn paints a lipstick smile on a prison plexiglass divider and tells Arthur, “I want to see the real you.” Phoenix’s villainous alter ego smiles and his mouth forms the iconic smeared makeup look distorted by the glass.