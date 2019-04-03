The First ‘Joker’ Trailer Has People Putting On Their Happy Faces

Fans were introduced to Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur on Wednesday as the first trailer for the film “Joker” dropped ― and they had a lot to say about it.
“I used to think that my life was a tragedy, but now I realize … it’s a comedy,” says Arthur in the voiceover for the film’s eerie teaser.
The new foray into the life of this DC villain, directed by Todd Phillips, traces the Joker’s origin. In the teaser, we see Arthur attempting to make it as a professional clown and failing again and again, while Nat King Cole’s “Smile” plays in the background. Ultimately, as we know, Arthur’s trials as a clown push him over the edge and he becomes a maniacal, murderous green-haired monster.
The teaser has been met with overwhelming support on social media, and, of course, plenty of jokes.
“Joker” hits theaters in October. Until then, please enjoy the commentary and comedic stylings of fellow fans: