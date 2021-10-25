Jokes About Jason Momoa’s ‘Dune’ Character’s Name Are As Vast As A Desert Planet

Well, we suppose it doesn’t have the same ring as Han Solo.

People on Twitter are having a whole lot of fun mocking the name of Jason Momoa’s character in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which made $40.1 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend.

This means a whole lot of people saw the film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel in the past few days. Which also means that most probably had a similar reaction of pure amusement when they first heard the name of Momoa’s ruggedly handsome, sword-wielding space warrior of a character.

And that name?

Duncan Idaho.

Yes.

This man:

Jason Mamoa attends a special screening of "Dune" earlier this month. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

We’ll give you a moment to process that …

And sure, in a movie that includes a potential messiah named Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and a witch named Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Duncan Idaho stands out.

Plus, cracks about how the sandworms in the film look like giant buttholes don’t have the same pizzazz they did in 2020 (although there are more recent anus jokes aplenty on the platform if you’re looking for that kind of thing).

So, in short, the jokesters of Twitter have moved on to dunking on Duncan.

To read the funniest ones, just scroll down:

Gotta love that Frank Herbert needed a name for a cool hunk and was like "yeah of course that's Duncan Idaho" — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) October 25, 2021

It is the year 10191. Interstellar travel has been mastered, and laser weapons and cloning are possible. The toughest man alive is named Duncan Idaho — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 24, 2021

duncan idaho is the same name as hannah montana — Clare Rey (@claresrey) October 23, 2021

Dune: “People use space drugs to travel through space and gain super powers”



Me: “Alright”



Dune: “Space drugs are only on a dirt planet with giant worms and also the new space messiah”



Me: “Pretty reasonable”



Dune: “There’s a character named Duncan Idaho”



Me: “okay hold on — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 24, 2021

"Now I don't blame him

'Cause he run and hid

But the meanest thing that my daddy ever did

Was before he left

He went and named me Duncan Idaho" — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 24, 2021

my own private duncan idaho pic.twitter.com/g87hs4lOxl — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 25, 2021

america runs on duncan idaho — bong the Reaper 💀💀💀 (@tweed_thneed) October 23, 2021

If I told you Dune was out this weekend AND a new Wes Anderson film, which one would you think included a character named Duncan Idaho? — Patrick Barb (@pbarb) October 24, 2021

Duncan Idaho is not a fundamentally different name to Indiana Jones — Josh but Spooky (@Joshy206) October 24, 2021

Fun fact,the Dune series took place a long time ago, so the state of Idaho is named after Duncan.



True story. — Jonathan (@JonOfOakland) October 24, 2021

We have Duncan Idaho but have no Dunkin' Idaho... pic.twitter.com/MaNgr59QrA — Jake o Lantern Flores (@feraljokes) October 25, 2021

Duncan Idaho | Dunkin Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/VxnUOGLt3G — Jesse Crap (@jessecarp) October 24, 2021

The Southwest Avengers: Duncan Idaho, Robert California, Nathan Arizona, and Johnny Utah. pic.twitter.com/m5CQ94fpgd — Hi, I’m Derek. (@CapSteveRogers) October 24, 2021