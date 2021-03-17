ENTERTAINMENT

Amber Ruffin Reveals What Archie's Royal Title Would Be In Racial Zinger

The "Late Night" writer weighed in on Meghan Markle's allegation that the palace denied her biracial son a title.

Amber Ruffin may have just put the crowning comic touch on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview.

In response to Meghan’s allegation that the palace expressed concern about her son Archie’s skin color before he was born and also denied him a title, the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer cracked: “Which is actually a good thing because the title was gonna be Sir Melanin of Chocolateshire.”

There’s a reason the segment is called “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell.”

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
