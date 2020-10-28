ENTERTAINMENT

Gay 'Late Night' Writer Burns Amy Coney Barrett In 'Jokes Seth Can't Tell'

Jenny Hagel zinged the Supreme Court justice when the subject of a certain Hallmark Christmas movie came up.

Seth Meyers resumed his “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” segment on “Late Night” Tuesday, inviting show writer Amber Ruffin, who is Black, and Jenny Hagel, who is gay, to finish jokes that might be too awkward for the straight white host.

Meyers noted that a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie will feature a gay couple that hopes to adopt a child.

“And the town that rises up to defeat them!” Hagel zinged.

But she wasn’t done. “I’m just kidding,” she said. “A town’s not gonna keep gay people from adopting. Amy Coney Barrett is.”

The new conservative Supreme Court justice wasn’t the only target. Watch the fun above.

