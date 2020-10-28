Gay 'Late Night' Writer Burns Amy Coney Barrett In 'Jokes Seth Can't Tell'

Seth Meyers resumed his “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” segment on “Late Night” Tuesday, inviting show writer Amber Ruffin, who is Black, and Jenny Hagel, who is gay, to finish jokes that might be too awkward for the straight white host.
Meyers noted that a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie will feature a gay couple that hopes to adopt a child.
“And the town that rises up to defeat them!” Hagel zinged.
But she wasn’t done. “I’m just kidding,” she said. “A town’s not gonna keep gay people from adopting. Amy Coney Barrett is.”
The new conservative Supreme Court justice wasn’t the only target. Watch the fun above.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place