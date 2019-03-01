A Lesson On How To Suit Up, Courtesy Of The Jolie-Pitt Family

The Jolie-Pitt children made headlines this week, after all six of them stepped out with their mother, Angelina Jolie, for a screening of Netflix’s “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.”

The public couldn’t help but notice how grown up the kids ― Maddox, 17; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 12; and Knox and Vivienne, 10, all of whom Jolie shares with former husband Brad Pitt ― looked at the event.

But beyond their maturity, what we noticed was their killer, of-the-moment style. Tailored suits and separates have been all over red carpets lately, and the whole family was perfectly tapped into the trend. While most of the kids opted for tailored separates, Pax and Shiloh wore full suits. All of them dressed in shades of black, navy and gray.

Monica Schipper via Getty Images Angelina Jolie with her kids (from left) Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox.

People have been rocking suits for years, but these days we’ve seen both men and women sporting sleeker, more updated versions. Suits have also been dominating red carpets, including most recently at the Oscars.

Below, check out a few more photos of stars rocking great suits: