A Lesson On How To Suit Up, Courtesy Of The Jolie-Pitt Family

The Jolie-Pitt children made headlines this week, after all six of them stepped out with their mother,
Angelina Jolie, for a screening of Netflix’s “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.”
The public couldn’t help but notice
how grown up the kids ― Maddox, 17; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 12; and Knox and Vivienne, 10, all of whom Jolie shares with former husband Brad Pitt ― looked at the event.
But beyond their maturity, what we noticed was their killer, of-the-moment style. Tailored suits and separates have been all over red carpets lately, and the whole family was perfectly tapped into the trend. While most of the kids opted for tailored separates, Pax and Shiloh wore full suits. All of them dressed in shades of black, navy and gray.
Monica Schipper via Getty Images Angelina Jolie with her kids (from left) Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox.
People
have been rocking suits for years, but these days we’ve seen both men and women sporting sleeker, more updated versions. Suits have also been dominating red carpets, including most recently at the Oscars.
Below, check out a few more photos of stars rocking great suits:
Miley Cyrus
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The singer attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 28 in Beverly Hills.
Amy Poehler
David Crotty via Getty Images
The comedian attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.
Michael B. Jordan
John Shearer via Getty Images
The actor attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Stephan James and Shamier Anderson
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The actors attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 24 in Hollywood.
Awkwafina
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
The rapper and actress attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards
Chadwick Boseman
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The actor arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
John Mulaney
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The actor, photographed with wife Annamarie Tendler, attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Chris Evans
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
The actor attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Hailey Baldwin
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The model is seen on Feb. 11 in New York City.
Kelly Rowland
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
The singer arrives for Paramount Pictures' "What Men Want" premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 28 in Westwood, California.
Lady Gaga
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
The performer attends Elle's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood celebration on Oct. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Leslie Jones
John Shearer via Getty Images
The actress and comedian attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Cate Blanchett
Michael Ostuni via Getty Images
The actress attends the "Ocean's 8" world premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018, in New York City.
Gigi and Bella Hadid
Mike Pont via Getty Images
The model sisters attend the "Being Serena" New York premiere at Time Warner Center on April 25, 2018, in New York City.