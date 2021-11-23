Jon Batiste Gives A Nod To His Ancestors After Leading 2022 Grammy Nominations

Jon Batiste led the 2022 Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday with a whopping 11 nods.

The acclaimed musician, who served as a co-composer for Disney and Pixar’s 2020 film “Soul,” racked up noms in a wide range of categories. His song “Freedom” and album “We Are” earned recognition in general field categories for Record of the Year and Album of the Year, respectively.

Advertisement

Batiste’s work on “Soul” earned him three nods in the following categories: Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Jazz Instrumental Album and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The music director and bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also scored nominations in the remaining categories: Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Music Video.

Batiste, a Louisiana native who was born into a family of musicians, celebrated his accomplishment on Twitter with a tribute to his family history.

“Wow!! Thank you God!!” he tweeted. “I love EVERYBODY! I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors... 11!”

Advertisement

WOW!! Thank you God!! 🙏🏾🤍

I love EVERYBODY!

I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors 😭😭😭 11! pic.twitter.com/6A2jDlJzSk — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021

Following Batiste in nominations were Doja Cat and Justin Bieber, who each scored eight nods this year.