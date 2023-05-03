What's Hot

Jon Bon Jovi Reveals The 'Horrible, Horrible' Video That Still Embarrasses Him

The rocker also explained how he finally figured out the whole music video thing.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi has plenty to be proud of in his four-decade career, but he admitted there’s one element that causes him to cringe to this day.

“You want to embarrass me? Tie me to a chair and make me watch videos from my first two albums,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM this week.

He singled out the video for “Runaway,” the band’s first top 40 hit, as “horrible, horrible.”

You be the judge:

He said that by the third album, he landed on a new approach.

“We were smart enough to figure out just promote the live show with a video,” he said, adding that those later videos for tracks such as “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Livin’ On A Prayer” are built around the band’s live performances. “That’s when we realized this is all that matters.”

See more of his conversation with Cohen below:

(h/t Loudwire)

