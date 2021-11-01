Bon Jovi Cancels Performance After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi canceled a performance Saturday night in Miami Beach after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Instead of getting ready to make music at Loews South Beach hotel, the “Livin’ On A Prayer” singer was going to bed, an announcer told fans already gathered at the venue, reported NBC affiliate WSVN-TV 7. The announcer said the rock star was doing “great.”

“I can confirm he’s tested positive, and that he’s fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” Bon Jovi’s representative told Fox News.

Bon Jovi, 59, was set to perform as part of a multiday event called “Runaway With JBJ” at the hotel when he tested positive on a rapid COVID test. No one else in his band tested positive.

Video shows Bon Jovi leaving the hotel before the COVID announcement.

Jon Bon Jovi cancels Miami concert. Tested positive for COVID according to staff. ⁦@jonbonjovi⁩ ⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/Hrvn7ETEwG — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) October 30, 2021

Early last year, Bon Jovi’s keyboardist David Bryan, percussionist Everett Bradley and his son Jacob Bongiovi, who was 18 at the time, tested positive and immediately went into quarantine.

While Bongiovi’s case was mild, Bryan and Bradley’s bouts were more serious.