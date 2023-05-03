Jon Bon Jovi Breaks Silence On His 20-Year-Old Son’s Engagement To Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi isn’t fazed by those criticizing his 20-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, for taking his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown to the next level.

Appearing on the Sirius XM show “Radio Andy” Tuesday, the Grammy-winning musician said he views Bongiovi and Brown’s recent engagement as a celebratory occasion and doesn’t have major concerns about their youth.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if age matters,” Bon Jovi told host Andy Cohen. “If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: Growing together is wise.”

He went on to note: “I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.”

Watch a clip from Jon Bon Jovi’s “Radio Andy” appearance below.

The interview marked Bon Jovi’s first public comments on Bongiovi and Brown’s engagement, which the couple announced on Instagram last month.

Advertisement

Brown, 19, posted a black-and-white photo of the pair sharing a warm embrace as she showed off a diamond ring on her finger.

The “Stranger Things” actor captioned the image with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover,” writing: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

As for Bongiovi, he posted two images showing the two canoodling by a beach alongside the caption: “Forever.”

Of course, Bon Jovi knows a thing or two about youthful romance. He and his wife of 34 years, Dorothea, were high school sweethearts. In addition to Jake, the pair share Stephanie, 29, and sons Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.

Though no wedding date has been announced, Bon Jovi said he’s delighted to welcome Brown into his family soon.

Advertisement