'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast, Director Bought Out Theaters For 'The Farewell'

Asians are lifting one another up in Hollywood.

The cast of “Crazy Rich Asians,” as well as the film’s director Jon M. Chu, bought out theaters so fans can watch “The Farewell,” another groundbreaking movie for Asian representation in Hollywood.

Chu announced on Thursday that he’s bought out a theater in New York City.

Free movie in NYC!! I Loved @theFarewell so much, I bought out a theatre to share it with YOU...Tickets on me, first come first serve. Come join me at 3.45pm THIS Saturday 7/20 at AMC Lincoln Square. Can’t wait to meet you all. #GoldOpen @awkwafina @thumbelulu @a24 @goldhouseco pic.twitter.com/aZ8Y5CxVNa — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) July 19, 2019

“Crazy Rich Asians” cast members, meanwhile, bought out a venue for a Sunday showing in Los Angeles.

“The Farewell,” which stars Awkwafina as struggling artist Billi, follows her Chinese family’s ruse to keep her grandmother’s stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis a secret from Nai Nai herself.

The film’s director, Lulu Wang — who based the movie on her own life — was clearly moved by Chu’s actions and tweeted a message of gratitude.

Jon!!! You are the 🐐!!! Wish I was in NY so I could come hang with you at this screening! Thank you so so much... ♥️♥️♥️ — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) July 19, 2019

Chu and his cast, whose own film has been widely praised for its cultural impact, bought out the theaters as part of the #GoldOpen movement. The initiative helps facilitate theater buyouts and social media campaigns to ensure opening weekend success for films and shows featuring people of color.

“The Farewell” has already enjoyed quite a bit of success. The film holds the box office record for best per-screen-average of 2019, drawing in $351,330 when it opened in four theaters between NYC and Los Angeles, according to Variety.

The film is now gradually reaching more theaters in the country before its nationwide launch in August.