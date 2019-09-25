Jon Cryer Says Demi Moore Didn't Take His Virginity

Jon Cryer has a fact-check message for Demi Moore: She wasn’t his first.

Moore, in her new memoir “Inside Out,” wrote that she “stole” Cryer’s virginity while they were filming the 1984 film “No Small Affair.”

“It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him,” the “Indecent Proposal” star wrote.

But the “Two And A Half Men” actor refuted Moore’s claim on Tuesday, tweeting that he had sex with someone else before their on-set relationship.

“Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school,” Cryer wrote.

Cryer acknowledged he was “over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world.”

Moore’s “Inside Out” went on sale Tuesday, after a rollout that included reported excerpts about Moore engaging in threesomes with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher and being raped at age 15 by a man who paid her mom $500.

Cryer co-starred with Kutcher in “Two And A Half Men” after Charlie Sheen’s departure. In his own memoir, “So That Happened,” Cryer referred to his relationship with Moore as his “inaugural Hollywood romance.”

Columbia Pictures/Alamy Demi Moore and Jon Cryer in "No Small Affair."