Jon Cryer’s days on the hit sitcom “Two And A Half Men” are long over, but he’s still delivering zingers.
The actor sparked a Twitter fight by blasting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and endorsing his Democratic opponent, Phil Ehr, over the weekend.
“Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress,” Cryer tweeted, with a story explaining the background of it.
“Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men,” the Donald Trump-loving Gaetz responded.
Those were fighting words, and the comedy star fought back brilliantly.
“Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?” Cryer wrote.
That’s Cryer for the win.
Cryer played the nerdy brother of Charlie Sheen’s character for the comedy’s whole 12-season run, working with Ashton Kutcher for the last four after Sheen was dismissed.
Gaetz did swing again at Cryer ― “What’s an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections.” And Cryer made sure there were no hurt feelings ... with his former costar.
Meanwhile, Ehr used the battle to call out Gaetz for not debating him.
Perhaps we haven’t seen the last warring tweets between these these two: