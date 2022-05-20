Jon Gosselin Attempts Comeback That No One Is Particularly Excited About

Television personality Jon Gosselin attends an event in 2012. This week, he released a single called "Voicemail" that features heavily auto-tuned vocals. Bobby Bank via Getty Images

Former reality star Jon Gosselin is attempting to make a show business comeback — this time, by releasing a hip-hop track.

Gosselin, who starred in the popular series “John And Kate Plus 8” from 2005 to 2009 before he and wife, Kate Gosselin, divorced, released a hip-hop-styled ditty called “Voicemail” on Friday.

The song is a collaboration with the International DJ Casper, and features a slow-jam track behind Gosselin’s heavily auto-tuned vocals. It seems to be a callback to a simpler time when people actually used voicemail rather than texting.

Lyrics include bon mots like: “You’re always on my mind / But I want it to work this time / I didn’t know that love be a crime / When you get this message, can you hit my line?”

Gosselin teased the release of the song on Instagram earlier this week, threatening — er, promising — there was “so much music that we’re working on.”

Gosselin has had aspirations of a musical career since at least 2016, when he was pursuing a career as a disc jockey, People noted. And during an appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show” last year, he said he’d been working on his music for about five years.

“Everybody wanted me to write a book, so I was like, ‘OK, I’ll write a book.’ But I’m not like a ‘book person.’ But what if I did — I’ve been deejaying for so long — what if I lyricized the book?” Gosselin said at the time.

Initial reactions from some Twitter users suggest it’s unlikely that the song will be a hit.

Jon Gosselin released a dance song and I listened to it and someone obviously needs to make my decisions for me from now on. — Jen Sookfong Lee (@JenSookfongLee) May 20, 2022

Tweeting this out is a criiiiiiiime. Why are wasting people's tiiiiiiiime? My day was otherwise going fiiiiiiine. — Michelle Butterfield (@mmmbutters) May 20, 2022