Actor and dog lover Jon Hamm just added a little bundle of energy to his life.
According to I Stand With My Pack, a nonprofit animal welfare group based in Los Angeles, the “Mad Men” star adopted an adorable new pup named Splash.
Splash is just about 6 months old, but since arriving at the shelter in July, he’s been returned twice because of his “puppy energy”:
Hamm, 49, has been an advocate for shelter adoption and has previously shared heartwarming stories about his rescue dog, Cora, who died in 2017 at age 17. He told People magazine five years ago that Cora had changed his life.
“I wish more people would take advantage of pet rescue,” Hamm said at the time. “It’s easy to do and inexpensive. Cora provides me with pure joy and love – and those are two pretty nice things to have in your life.”
The day after Cora’s death, Hamm told The New York Times that he couldn’t talk too much about her or he’d “just be a mess.”
“She’ll always have a real sweet place in my heart,” he said.
Check out some snaps of Hamm’s new little love below: