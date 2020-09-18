“I wish more people would take advantage of pet rescue,” Hamm said at the time. “It’s easy to do and inexpensive. Cora provides me with pure joy and love – and those are two pretty nice things to have in your life.”

The day after Cora’s death, Hamm told The New York Times that he couldn’t talk too much about her or he’d “just be a mess.”

“She’ll always have a real sweet place in my heart,” he said.

Check out some snaps of Hamm’s new little love below: